Cardi B’s Crypto Question Causes Chaos Over Predictions Of The Dollars Demise

Are you shocked that the co-founder of Twitter is giving financial advice to Cardi B?

Well, he is and on his social media platform. On Monday, December 20, the Bronx Bombshell asked “Do you think crypto is going to replace the dollar?”

Within an hour, Jack Dorsey replied to the rapper saying, “Yes, Bitcoin will.”

At the time of publishing, the GRAMMY Award-winner’s post received 48.5K likes, 3,825 retweets and 1,755 quotes.

According to Business Insider, Dorsey’s tweet received mixed reactions: a whole bunch of backlash, celebration, and at some point, people just wanted him to explain his point.

He has not.

But his passion for cryptocurrency is said to be part of the reason why he left Twitter.

He shared in June, “If I were not at Square or Twitter, I’d be working on bitcoin. If it (bitcoin) needed more help than Square and Twitter, I’d leave them for bitcoin.”

After the social media exchange between the two, Economic Times reports that the price of Bitcoin had a surge of 5 percent and by Tuesday, rose over $48,000.

According to U Today, this back and forth prompted other cryptocurrency communities to jump in. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus posted an image that showed that Dogecoin is more stable than the U.S. dollar.

