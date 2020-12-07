Cardi B Defends Herself After Facing Backlash For Tweeting About $88,000 Purse

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B is never far from controversy. This time the “WAP” hitmaker is dealing with criticism for a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon. She wrote, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting.”
That tweet was met with backlash from some users who felt a rich celebrity asking about purchasing an $88,000 handbag, which apparently increases in value over time, was insensitive when many Americans are presently struggling financially, especially during the holiday season. Cardi addressed the negative reactions in a series of responses.
First, Cardi began tweeting out screenshots of headlines that reported how the Bronx-raised rapper donated $1 million to coronavirus relief and 20,000 meal supplements to medical workers in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also recently gave away $1 million through CashApp.
Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Also I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago https://t.co/XF9sAjWIuz
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Wait also …. https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv pic.twitter.com/o3PQvBiZs5
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Cardi did not stop there. She then posted, “Also I got 7 uncles [and] 3 aunts on my daddy side, 9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help [because] of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can [without] yall asking for [handouts] like me and my husband don’t do so. Thank you.”
By 6:53 pm, Cardi decided to shift the conversation. She tweeted, “Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much… Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too. I will match it and donate to [an] organization you have [donated] as well. [LET’S] START NOW!”
The 28-year-old Grammy winner also added, “Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation. [Let’s] match energy.”
Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Eventually, Cardi clashed with journalist Yashar Ali after he argued tweeting about an $88,000 purse during a pandemic is “deeply insensitive and unnecessary.” Cardi fired back, “Go cry about it. I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million [dollars] twice now you here. I didn’t [offend] [nobody], didn’t do nothing illegal. [I’m] not going to apologize because I work my a## off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION! Ya want to be hurt so bad.”
Later Cardi questioned why she was being held accountable for the economic state of the country and not the current sitting President of the United States Donald Trump. She tweeted, “Ok guys I apologize. There you happy?! I don’t see ya askin [Trump] for [an] apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but [okay].”
While there was significant heat directed at Cardi, many people online were backing her right to spend her own money as she chooses. For example, veteran journalist Roland Martin posted a tweet telling the entertainer to enjoy life. Cardi eventually ended the night by jokingly posting, “Sooooooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse?”
Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you. https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? https://t.co/FRYERsIKu5
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
The issue is I really don’t have celeb https://t.co/q8HUYigB2c only celeb friend is my https://t.co/LTPOnbnLoh real fans be giving me advice & I mostly go by with it.Its not my fault 🤷🏽♀️BARDIGANG are my https://t.co/XN2d7TS8gd on twitter for THEM not for YOU! https://t.co/EFAv4rgGHC
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
Ok just tell my peeps to match it …..Next …who been donating I don’t see them receipts but I see a lot of “why don’t you donate money tweets” 👀👀👀👀 Ley me know so I can match your donations. https://t.co/UGWDGaGiJJ pic.twitter.com/9uHcN0OJ7T
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Gotchu .NEXT https://t.co/BFODb3BFLl pic.twitter.com/IJbu4ss2sn
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Soo now ya wanna gatekeep what people tweet ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂ommmmggg this is insane. https://t.co/aHd0Pf2NZp
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
https://t.co/Vhea2pKjzO pic.twitter.com/NhWs7jXVr4
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Go cry about it.I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here🙄I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my a## off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad https://t.co/5lj2miobRF
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Wit a d#### period ! https://t.co/amXRzrxUMO
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Exactly.I work and I donate while the government takes the money and fund dumb s### https://t.co/GeN2Y2Vaqb
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Mannn s### I’m not gaslighting people that going thru poverty I’m addressing the people that always screaming to celebs that they “constantly drag “to donate but never donate themselves.I donate all the time no1 say nun now when we talk about spending money we work here ya come https://t.co/ApER0K9p8z
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but 👌🏽
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
I didn’t ask you I ask my fans.Bardigang ! My fans are my friends . https://t.co/MVoNvlf2MS
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
How ya was making lines to splurge on a PS5 now I’m asking my fans a question and it’s a whole issue ? 😂😂I cant
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
BRO ALL I DID WAS ASK ABOUT A F##### PURSE !😩😩ooommggggg I’m getting scared to tweet https://t.co/bTxVpRDkvj just going to tweet by bible quotes here. https://t.co/Hg6HLOlpde
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
It’s really gorgeous but it goes up in value by the year. https://t.co/hYj7ElteRb
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Lawd facts https://t.co/2K2bdn7JMK
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Definitely buying the bag now 🤷🏽♀️
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Facts like wtf https://t.co/yY2lhQ22eP
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Facts like s### is crazy. https://t.co/n23mpG1V7A
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
You see …so ya drag celebrities to not spend their hard workin money on things that they desire to donate but the same people that you donate too are the same people that’s going to talk s### bout you In a couple of months?🤔 pic.twitter.com/EGpXgjBEzv
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Facts https://t.co/LNIG0iAnss
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
On God .Im just going to post bible verses.These new generation Americans are different types of crybabies mam😩😂😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/9Q6yBbkPwO
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Sooooooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse ? 😩😂😂
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020