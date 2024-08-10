Cardi B Demands Morphine After Freak Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B shares details of a serious accident that almost left her paralyzed while discussing her third pregnancy with fans.

Rapper Cardi B Revealed a “Freak Accident” that left her temporarily “paralyzed” during an X Spaces chat with fans.

The Hip-Hop star, who recently announced her third pregnancy, shared that the incident almost led to a miscarriage.

Cardi described it as a significant event during the chat, saying, “I had a f###### freak accident. I don’t know how something – well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt. It doesn’t really happen often, but it became so big to the point I was literally paralyzed.”

Oh btw, end of discussion… cry about it today y’all will get over it tomorrow pic.twitter.com/K4ounTOo2d — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 8, 2024

The 31-year-old continued, “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.”

Cardi also detailed the aftermath, mentioning that the effects of painkillers quickly wore off.

“Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f###,” she said. “I’mma exaggerate this s### so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn.”

She did not elaborate on what caused the accident or the extent of her injuries.

These comments were made just days after Cardi B disclosed that she was expecting her third child with rapper Offset.

On the same day as her pregnancy announcement, Cardi confirmed she had filed for divorce from Offset. The couple shares two other children: Kulture, six, and Wave, two.