Cardi B Demands Tasha K “Send My Check” 

Tasha K says she will not pay Cardi B any of the $1.25 million she was ordered to pay until she has exhausted the appeals process.

Cardi B is tired of waiting for Tasha K to pay up after winning her $1.25 million defamation lawsuit against the blogger earlier this year.

Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million in damages after the jury found her liable for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intention of emotional distress.

While the pair is still embroiled in litigation, they went back and forth online on Wednesday (Sept. 14) with Cardi B demanding her check. She hopped in the comments section of a post on the Neighbourhood Talk of a screenshot of the NYC rapper liking a tweet about lawsuits. The tweet said suing people was only a problem with Cardi doing it.

“I don’t care what y’all say,” Cardi wrote in response. “Cause I bet the same people commenting were the same ones calling me weak, sensitive, and saying I needed tougher skin when a woman lied on my health, father, my mother, and harassed all my friends and family …THIS is what I was fighting for while others laughed.”

“Someone say my name??” Tasha K replied. ” Nobody said your name,” Cardi fired back before adding, “SEND MY CHECK.”

Tasha K Responds To Cardi B

However, the blogger responded on her YouTube account during a live session with her followers. “I will not send a check until the appellate court has stated what I’m sending a check for,” she said in response to Cardi’s demand. “It’s called having the bread to fight.”

She added that she will be sending her check to her legal team to pursue the appeal and refused to pay Cardi unless she loses all her appeals. Tasha K also denied saying anything about her parents and “beautiful children” and accused Cardi B of “playing the victim.”

Tasha K is asking the court for a new trial. She claims Cardi B failed to disprove allegations regarding prostitution and HPV in their legal battle.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared a cryptic message on Twitter, instructing fans to keep their eyes peeled. “Don’t pay attention…FRIDAY going to be real bad for her …toodles”

Check out the posts and Tasha’s blog below.