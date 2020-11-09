Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat & More Win 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards were presented on November 8. Several Hip Hop stars were honored at the 27th annual ceremony hosted by the British girl group Little Mix.
Cardi B won Best Hip Hop. The Bronx-bred rapstress beat out DaBaby, Drake, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott. She commented on Instagram, “Thank you @mtvema… see you next year.”
DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR” featuring Drake was awarded Best Video. H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” took home Video for Good. Doja Cat was named Best New. Best Collaboration went to Karol G’s “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj.
“Thank you so much THANK YOU GOD @champagnepapi thank u so much I’m grateful for our friendship Drake we did it! Genius alert,” posted Khaled on Instagram. Doja Cat wrote on IG, “Thank you to all my fans for making me the winner of the “New Act” category & to @mtv for having me!
24kGoldn, Iann Dior, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, and Alicia Keys were among the performers for the show. Music acts from around the world earned nominations for this year’s EMAs.