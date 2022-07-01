Cardi B Explains “Drama” Delaying “Hot Sh*t” Music Video

Cardi B returned this week with new music. The Grammy-winning rapper let loose her new Tay Keith-produced single “Hot S###” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.
While the single arrived on DSPs today (July 1), Cardi was not able to release the song’s music video at the same time. In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, the Bronx native explained the delay for the visuals.
“This video, oh my goodness. I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama. Not with the artists though,” Cardi B told Zane Lowe. “So this is the first time I’ve ever done CGI. I’m very particular on how I like my things. And I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place. If I want to do a video in a supermarket, I’m going to do the video in the supermarket.”
She continued, “I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s### takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet.”
Previously, Cardi B presented the visuals for her singles “WAP” and “UP” on the same day the song came out. Apparently, she decided it was not worth waiting until the “Hot S###” video was completely ready before dropping the track.
“It’s just so frustrating that I’m like, ‘You know what? Just put the f###### song out. I don’t even give a f### anymore. I’m over it.’ It’s an amazing video, but it’s just really f######… I would never do CGI again, ever, ever, ever again,” declared Cardi.
Both “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” hit #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Cardi B currently holds the record for most Number Ones by a female rapper (5). She is also the female rap record holder for most Diamond-certified (10 million units) singles with three.