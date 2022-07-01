Cardi B Explains “Drama” Delaying “Hot Sh*t” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B returned this week with new music. The Grammy-winning rapper let loose her new Tay Keith-produced single “Hot S###” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

While the single arrived on DSPs today (July 1), Cardi was not able to release the song’s music video at the same time. In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, the Bronx native explained the delay for the visuals.

“This video, oh my goodness. I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama. Not with the artists though,” Cardi B told Zane Lowe. “So this is the first time I’ve ever done CGI. I’m very particular on how I like my things. And I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place. If I want to do a video in a supermarket, I’m going to do the video in the supermarket.”

She continued, “I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s### takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet.”

Previously, Cardi B presented the visuals for her singles “WAP” and “UP” on the same day the song came out. Apparently, she decided it was not worth waiting until the “Hot S###” video was completely ready before dropping the track.

“It’s just so frustrating that I’m like, ‘You know what? Just put the f###### song out. I don’t even give a f### anymore. I’m over it.’ It’s an amazing video, but it’s just really f######… I would never do CGI again, ever, ever, ever again,” declared Cardi.

Both “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” hit #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Cardi B currently holds the record for most Number Ones by a female rapper (5). She is also the female rap record holder for most Diamond-certified (10 million units) singles with three.