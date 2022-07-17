Cardi B Explains Her Hatred For Deadbeat Mothers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rap star Cardi B has revealed she is never had a nanny for the two children she shares with her husband Offset!

Cardi B refuses to rely too much on outside help when it comes to her children.

The 29-year-old rapper and husband Offset share daughter Kulture, four, and 10-month-old son Wave.

And while she continues to work – Cardi B has just released the music video for the single “Hot S**t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk – looking after her children is her top priority.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” Cardi B said in a chat with Vogue Singapore. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny, and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

Cardi B also doesn’t like to ask too much of her family, including her mother Clara Almánzar.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she stated.

Being a parent has definitely changed the “WAP” star’s outlook on life, and she conceded that it’s made her more compassionate.

But not everyone is warmly embraced by Cardi, though.

“I have so much compassion – and love and appreciation – for all mothers in the world,” she said. “There is no excuse, we have to do it. I have compassion for good mothers who get up and hustle and work, or even not work – having kids is work. Raising a kid is work. I have so much hatred for deadbeat mothers and fathers. It’s like, yo, bringing a baby into this world isn’t just like, ‘I’ll figure it out.’ You have to be ready because you as a parent is all they got and all they want.”