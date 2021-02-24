Cardi B Explains How Plastic Surgery Boosted Her Confidence And Changed Her Life

(AllHipHop News)
Cosmetic surgery helped Cardi B overcome her childhood insecurities.
Now 28, the rapper admits she had a miserable childhood and was bullied for her “skinny” looks.
In a new chat with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, the “WAP” hitmaker says, “I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a##, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat a##. You ain’t got no t######’. And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.”
But, thanks to a few nips, tucks, and enhancements, Cardi feels good about herself – and her success.
“I feel so vindicated,” she tells Mariah. “Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone.
“When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt, so I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a## done. And then I felt super confident.
“When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true.”
Cardi shows off her assets in the Interview cover photo, wearing nothing but thigh-high gold armor boots, covering up her breasts and genitals with well-placed arms.
In the interview, she also tells Carey she started stripping to support her marijuana habit, adding, “I needed the f###### money. I was living with my boyfriend at the time, but he wasn’t doing s###. I used to smoke weed back then, so I felt like weed was necessary. I wanted money for weed and to move out. I just wanted enough money to rent a room. That’s how desperate I was to get the f### out of the situation I was in.”