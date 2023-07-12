Cardi B’s Fame Helped Blood Member Rise To Lead The Gang

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors want a judge to sentence Jeffrey Bush, a gang member with ties to Cardi B, to more than 17 years in prison for racketeering.

Jeffrey Bush, a friend of Cardi B, awaits sentencing for crimes committed as the “visible leader” of the 5-9 Brims gang.

According to the New York Daily News, Bush pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in February. The 38-year-old gang member was scheduled to be sentenced in New York on Wednesday (July 12), but his sentencing was delayed.

Prosecutors want a judge to sentence Bush to more than 17 years in prison. The prosecution said Bush “oversaw violent gang assaults, the distribution of vast amounts of drugs and the use of stolen identities and other fraudulent means to enhance the financial status of the gang and its members.”

Bush’s lawyer Lisa Scolari claimed he only rose to the top ranks of the gang due to his friendship with Cardi B. Bush attended Cardi B’s baby shower, made an appearance in her “Red Barz” music video and dated one of the rapper’s friends.

“He neither engaged in violence himself nor directed or condoned it,” Scolari contended. “He became a leader — at one point the ‘high’ — not by virtue of violence but via his social status and earning capacity.”

Scolari continued, “Jeffery was friendly with the rap star Cardi B and as a result, he and his friends were invited to events. He wrote rhymes, made videos and promoted parties that brought him money and recognition. Those activities, which were more lucrative than the bank fraud or drug dealing he engaged in, were the reason he was granted ‘status.’”

Prosecutors urged a judge to not be lenient. They argued Bush “contributed to the addiction, poverty and violence created by the drug trade” ahead of his sentencing.