Cardi B Fires Back At Fans Dragging Old Song Snippet 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B unleashed on fans in a scathing tirade over the reaction to a snippet of a scrapped song she recorded in 2019.

Cardi B went on a tirade against her fans and threatened to disappear after sharing a snippet of an old song on her Instagram broadcast channel.

In the video shared Tuesday (December 3), Cardi is seen rapping along to a song she recorded but scrapped in 2019. “I hate this song,” she admitted in the clip.

It’s always the songs that’s she hate that are the best songs !!



What ya think?



I want this song 🤪@iamcardib sharing a clip from the studio ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tEg1BpNaBH — Junior (@CARDIBWORLDLOVE) December 3, 2024

It appears some fans didn’t care for the song either and freely expressed their opinions, prompting Cardi B to react on X (Twitter).

“This y yall don’t get s###,” she tweeted before going on a rant in Spaces.

“I really want some of y’all to stop being f###### dumb, stupid and slow, okay? Dumb, just f###### stupid and f###### slow and overly opinionated. Just overly opinionated,” Cardi began.

She then explained why she only previewed the song, noting she explicitly stated her hatred of it but often returns to her old recordings because they might contain gems too good to discard.

“Even if they’re scrapped, I like to rehear s###,” she continued. “Just in case I find a f###### line that I like and I could reuse it, because the song is completely f###### scrapped.”

Cardi B Says Fans Are “Doing Too Much”

However, the backlash was too much for Cardi B, and she plans to keep a low profile for a while.

“Y’all might not even see me for the rest of the f###### year. I’m so over everybody, I need time for myself,” she asserted. “I got like three more bookings, that’s when you’re going to see me. Other than that, I don’t want to deal with nobody, deadass.”

Cardi then referenced her recent revelations about her plans for next year.

“I already know how I’m coming next year, so I gotta focus on myself,” she added. “I got that s### out of my f###### system and y’all just doing too much.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B pushed back the release of the long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy. However, she promised to deliver the project, alongside other exciting new ventures, in 2025.