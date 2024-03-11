Cardi B Fuels Rumors Of Confrontation With Another Rapper At Oscar Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed she “ran into somebody” at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party during a phone call captured on Instagram Live.

Cardi B stirred up more chatter about her beefing with fellow rappers on social media. The Atlantic Records artist admitted she had a run-in with “somebody” at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (March 10).

“I definitely ran into somebody,” she told someone over the phone while broadcasting on Instagram Live. “I’m practically on Live right now, so I can’t tell you. But I’m gonna tell you as soon as I get the f### off this phone. So far, it went smooth. It went smooth. It went smooth. I definitely ran into somebody. You know. You know me. I don’t play that s###. But I’ll call you later ‘cause I’m on Live. I’ll tell you all the tea later.”

Cardi B’s comments elicited wild speculation on gossip outlets and social media. Saweetie and Ice Spice also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which led to both women’s names getting dragged into the Cardi B-related rumors. Fans assumed Saweetie was the “somebody” due to a vague post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“im rlly just a bad btch that mind her business… if you don’t like me that’s on u & ya mama boo,” she wrote.

Saweetie quickly downplayed the situation when an X user questioned her about the “tea.”

“The gworls talmbout my twins,” she wrote, referencing her breasts.

The latest Cardi B drama emerged a little over a week after she dropped her song “Like What (Freestyle)” along with a music video directed by Offset. The video featured a teaser, which told fans to stay tuned because the track was “just the beginning” of her 2024 plans.

Cardi B vowed to finally release her sophomore album after the song’s release. Fans have been waiting years for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, her Grammy-winning debut album.