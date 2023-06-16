Cardi B Gets Up Close & Personal With Laser Process For Butt Crack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The artist got candid, showing her fans how she maintains a hairless body.

Cardi B shared with her fans her hair removal process. On Thursday (June 15), the “WAP” chart-topper filmed herself having her entire body zapped with lasers.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “It’s that time again you f##kers. I’m so scared. It’s time to laser my whole body because baby, I told y’all, I’m a hairy b##ch,” the Grammy Award winner said. “But I keep it under control.”

While giggling as she talked about the hairiness, she said, “We trying to keep that booty hole brown only. You know what I’m saying? Sometimes it can get a little dark up close.”

And to give some support to the technicians servicing her, Cardi B let her fans know where she goes to get zapped: Rich Bich Clinic in New York City. According to Page Six, she said the clinic is “the best” with “color skin.”

In 2022, she revealed there’s a reason why she opts to do laser removal versus waxing: “So your hair can get softer and little by little … [it] will stop growing. A lot of y’all be getting … razer [sic] bumps, ingrown hair, we get a little dark down there … and y’all be putting turmeric [on it]. Y’all be putting lemons and s–t. B####, you’re not making a tea with your p##sy.”

As noted by WebMD, laser hair removal is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in the United States. The process “beams highly concentrated light into hair follicles, the pigment in the follicles absorbs the light, and that in turn destroys the hair.” The procedure is great on coarse hair, most commonly found with people of color, and doesn’t damage the skin.