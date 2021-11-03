Cardi B & Halle Berry Curate Star-Studded Lineup For ‘Bruised’ Movie Soundtrack

Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., and more artists contributed to the “first all-female Hip Hop album.”

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry and Grammy-winning rapper Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar teamed up to serve as executive producers for the Bruised movie soundtrack. The collection will feature brand new music by female acts.

Cardi B’s “Bet It” is one of the original tunes included on Bruised-inspired album. Halle Berry and Cardi also selected tracks by Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, Young M.A., Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and Dream Doll for the project.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Halle Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

Director Halle Berry on the set of ‘Brusied’ (credit: John Baer/Netflix)

Bruised tells the story of a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter. Halle Berry plays the main character (Jackie Justice) in the “road to redemption” tale. The Hollywood legend is also making her directorial debut.

Plus, the Bruised cast features Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Danny Boyd, Jr. Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Netflix will begin streaming the drama on November 24.

Warner Records will release the Bruised soundtrack on November 19. “Scared” by City Girls will be the first official single when it hits DSPs this Friday (November 5). In addition, Saweetie teased her “Attitude” song in an Instagram video where she dressed up in Halle Berry’s Catwoman costume for Halloween.