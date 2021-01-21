Cardi B: I Was Supposed To Perform “WAP” At Biden’s Inauguration

(AllHipHop News)
Yesterday, the nation swore in a new President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Inauguration events featured musical performances by artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.
While songs like Jlo’s “Let’s Get Loud” and Perry’s “Fireworks” were sung during the festivities, a record about wet a## p#### was not part of the Inauguration. Cardi B’s #1 single featuring Megan Thee Stallion clearly did not make the final cut for the lineup.
The Bronx-raised entertainer took to Twitter to offer a playful explanation for why she was not seen on the stage in Washington, DC. Cardi tweeted, “Ugh I was supposed to perform [‘WAP’] at the Inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment… maybe next time.”
Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment 😓😓….maybe next time .
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 21, 2021
“WAP” became a political issue last year after conservative pundits and politicians took issue with the record’s explicit sexual content. Most famously, right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro was turned into a meme after he sheepishly read the song’s lyrics on his show.
Cardi made it clear that she was backing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Once Biden secured the nomination, she then showed her support for the former Vice President by endorsing him and interviewing him during the campaign.
The 28-year-old Cardi Tries star was not a fan of former President Donald Trump or his MAGA supporters. Last August, Cardi called out his base for their hypocrisy over “WAP.” Right before Election Day in November, the award-winning entertainer urged her followers to vote for Biden to win the White House over Trump.