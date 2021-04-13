Cardi B Inspired By Coney Island For New Reebok Line

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B is launching a summer clothing collection for Reebok.
Summertime Fine will be her first attempt at designing apparel for the sportswear label and comes after the 2020 releases of her two sneaker styles, the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double.
The new fashion items will reportedly be inspired by the rapper’s summer on the Coney Island boardwalk in New York.
The Summertime Fine collection for Reebok launches online on reebok.com on April 23rd.
