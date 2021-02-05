Cardi B Is Back With New Music Video For “Up”

(AllHipHop News)
In the early hours of Friday morning, Cardi B’s name was the #1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States. The music-based chatter was spiking on the platform because the Bronx native dropped her latest single “Up.”
Cardi released her new record alongside a Tanu Muino-directed music video. The nearly three-minute visuals feature colorful scenes, different looks, choreography, and a little woman-on-woman kissing.
We worked so hard on this s### ! pic.twitter.com/imzAqghIik
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021
“Up” is Cardi B’s first single since the chart-topping, record-breaking “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet in August 2020 with its sex-positive content. This is the Hip Hop star’s first solo lead record since “Press” in 2019.
The immediate social media response to “Up” has been mostly positive. Fellow contemporary rappers like J.I.D and Zoey Dollaz shouted out Cardi’s most recent work. A lot of the online praise is directed at the video which continued the Rhythm + Flow judge’s run of big-budget productions following “Money,” “Press,” and “WAP.”