Cardi B: “It’s Very Irresponsible” To Blame PnB Rock’s Girlfriend For His Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PnB Rock was shot and killed at a restaurant in L.A. on September 12. His girlfriend has been condemned for sharing their location online.

PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Monday afternoon (Sept. 12).

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was eating at the South Los Angeles restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. The L.A. Times reports Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz confirmed the rapper was shot during a robbery. The attacker was allegedly trying to steal jewelry.

The rapper was rushed to a hospital but eventually pronounced dead. He was 30.

Many on social media condemned Sibounheuang after she posted a location-tagged photo. She has since deleted the post. However, some believe whoever killed PnB Rock discovered his location from his girlfriend’s post despite there being no evidence of this.

Cardi B came out to defend Sibounheuang, blasting those blaming her for his death as “irresponsible and inconsiderate.”

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” Cardi B tweeted. “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

DJ Akademiks also shared his thoughts on those blaming anybody other than the attacker.

“A lot of ppl hurt over the passing of PNB Rock.. everyone passing blame to everyone but the n#### who actually killed him……. the reason why he got killed is because some bum ass n#### decided to try to rob him and take his life. Everything else is extra.”

A lot of ppl hurt over the passing of PNB Rock.. everyone passing blame to everyone but the n#### who actually killed him……. the reason why he got killed is because some bum ass n#### decided to try to rob him and take his life. Everything else is extra. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 13, 2022

The podcaster shared a recent interview clip where PnB Rock described a failed robbery attempt in L.A. while he was with his girlfriend and daughter.

A week ago.. PNB Rock talked about a prior situation where he felt some people were trying to do something to him. pic.twitter.com/3l2xPELGlS — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 12, 2022

Nicki Minaj shared her condolences but highlighted Sibounheuang’s posting of their location.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????!” Nicki penned on Twitter. “He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊”

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

The NYC rapper also responded to a tweet commenting on similarities between recent fatal shootings of rappers.

“The ppl around these rappers gain so much,” Nicki added. “It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!”

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Kodak Black also appeared to direct blame toward PnB’s girlfriend for sharing their location online. In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Kodak wrote: “That hoe might as well kill herself.”