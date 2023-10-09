Cardi B Names The Two Artists She Admires

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed who’s the two most influential artists are that inspire her career.

Cardi B has revealed that she looks up to Jay-Z and Rihanna. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared that she holds Jay-Z and Rihanna in high regard.

“Who I look up to, it would be like Jay-Z, Rihanna,” the 30-year-old told Sean Evans. “Because I just feel like they’re like super moguls.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi, who is a fan of wrestling, described what her ideal wrestling outfit and entrance would be, should she get the chance.

“Very skimpy, but I feel like my entrance have to be like grand like what’s her name, her name was like Melita right or Molina. You remember her that she used to like walk in with two guys and then like she would do like a whole split on the ropes,” the rapper said, referring to WWE wrestler and model Melina Perez.

Cardi Bt continued, “She would like answer like on a split like I had to enter like grand like that, she was just crazy with that.”