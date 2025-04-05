Cardi B Lashes Out At Twitter User After Threatening Female Rappers To “Take This D*ck”

Cardi B said she wasn’t letting stuff slide anymore and proceeded to stand on business, immediately!

Cardi B has clashed with a social media user over her recent Twitter Spaces broadcast, of all things.

On Friday (March 4), the New York rapper became enraged with a user on the platform, whose appears to go by the name Lex Symone, over their reaction to her recent Spaces conversation. When it comes to the aforementioned Twitter Spaces broadcast Cardi B hosted, she seemingly ruffled feather due to her claim she would no long hold anything back and would be taking special aim at female rappers who she feels slighted during her recent pregnancy and marital issues with Offset.

“I don’t even like saying, ‘Cardi is in her villain era,’ but I really do feel like I turned into a super villain deadass,” Cardi B said in part. “Like sometimes I would avoid certain things, I ain’t avoiding s###. You gone take this dick b####.”

Cardi B said she is done playing nice while reflecting on how people treated her in 2024 in her recent space.



In a subtweet response to the clip from Cardi B’s conversation, the user appeared to criticize the “Bodak Yello” rapper for being concerned with the wrong things–suggesting she should be mad at Offset rather than other female rappers. Though she didn’t mention Cardi B, she quickly replied to the tweet, slamming the user for their assessment of the situation and accussing them of stalking her social media presence.

“I could worry about what ever the f### I want to worry about when it comes about ME…” Cardi B wrote in part. “You in the other hand b#### you don’t miss a space ,a tweet a ig post c###### b#### ….and hoe I already beat his ass and got my lick on him so now what ?Hoe you be on my p#### so much Elon throws u in the algorithm cause you a automatic fan page.”

When the user responded back with yet another jab, suggesting the rap star is too caught up in drama on the internet, Cardi B retaliated and began both insulting and wealth shaming the user.

“Literally replied in 30 seconds hungry ass b####,” she wrote. “As for the kids you see how chubby my baby is …well fed with 50K on her arm alone in bracelets ..I can sit all day rub my feet and argue if I want to cause I’m a MILLIONAIRE b#### you in your mid 20s and can’t even bring company to your momma house b#### …hoe don’t miss a beat on what happens over here.”

From there, the back-and-forth exchange quickly spiraled out of control, prompting Cardi B to flex a $500,000 purchase from a celebrity jeweler while also re-sharing old images from her days as a stripper, in an attempt to combat the user’s allegations that she is engagement farming.

