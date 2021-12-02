Cardi B Launches Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Brand Whipshots

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar continues to expand her growing business empire. The Grammy-winning rapper partnered with Starco Brands to present a vodka-infused whipped cream brand called Whipshots.

“At Starco Brands we pride ourselves on only commercializing products and technologies that are truly behavior changing,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands.

Sklar adds, “Whipshots is one of the most innovative products to ever hit the spirits vertical. This combines delectable flavors, cutting-edge creative direction and a world-class celebrity and influencer strategy. We are honored and thrilled to be shaking up the spirits world and cannot wait for everyone to experience this party in a can.”

The official Whip Drop release program includes a daily drop of 500 cans exclusively on whipshots.com. According to Cardi B, the first-day offering of Whipshots already sold out in under five minutes after the product was made available.

“Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” explains Cardi B. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”