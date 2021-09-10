Cardi B, Lil Durk & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

Check out the complete list of official nominees.

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are slated to broadcast on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 pm. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Durk go into the ceremony with the most nominations. All three rap stars earned nine nods for this year’s show.

Cardi B is up for Song Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Megan Thee Stallion was nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Lil Durk’s nominations include Song Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Duo or Group, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. Drake scored eight nods. Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin both secured four nominations.

“Our 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate Hip Hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in Hip Hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on October 1. The event will simulcast internationally on BET Africa on Wednesday, October 6 at 3 am CAT.

2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees:

Hip Hop Album Of The Year

A Gangsta’s Pain – Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Culture III – Migos

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled– DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Song Of The Year

“Back in Blood” – Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk

“Late At Night”- Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Up” – Cardi B

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Best Hip Hop Video

“Up” – Cardi B

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

“Mr. Right Now” – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Drake

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – Bia feat. Nicki Minaj

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Every Chance I Get” – DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Back in Blood” – Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk,

Best Duo Or Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist Of The Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

Video Director Of The Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

DJ Of The Year

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

Producer Of The Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Hustler Of The Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Yung Bleu

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex

Genius

Hip Hop DX

Hot New Hip Hop

The Breakfast Club

The Shade Room

Worldstar Hip Hop

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

“Type S###” – Cardi B (Migos feat. Cardi B)

“Havin’ Our Way” – Drake (Migos feat. Drake)

“What It Feels Like” – Jay-Z (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

“Back in Blood” – Lil Durk (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

“On Me (Remix)” – Megan The Stallion (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Lemonade (Remix)” – Roddy Ricch (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Impact Track

“Thought Vs Everybody” – Black Thought

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“We Win” – Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin

“Pain Away” – Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk

“What It Feels Like” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z

“12 Problems” – Rapsody