Cardi B, Lil Durk & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are slated to broadcast on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 pm. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Durk go into the ceremony with the most nominations. All three rap stars earned nine nods for this year’s show.
Cardi B is up for Song Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.
Megan Thee Stallion was nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.
Lil Durk’s nominations include Song Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Duo or Group, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse. Drake scored eight nods. Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin both secured four nominations.
“Our 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate Hip Hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in Hip Hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on October 1. The event will simulcast internationally on BET Africa on Wednesday, October 6 at 3 am CAT.
2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees:
Hip Hop Album Of The Year
A Gangsta’s Pain – Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
Culture III – Migos
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled– DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season – J. Cole
Song Of The Year
“Back in Blood” – Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk
“Late At Night”- Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Up” – Cardi B
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj
Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
“Up” – Cardi B
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
“Mr. Right Now” – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Drake
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – Bia feat. Nicki Minaj
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Every Chance I Get” – DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Back in Blood” – Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk,
Best Duo Or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist Of The Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
Video Director Of The Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
DJ Of The Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
Producer Of The Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler Of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
Genius
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hip Hop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hip Hop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
“Type S###” – Cardi B (Migos feat. Cardi B)
“Havin’ Our Way” – Drake (Migos feat. Drake)
“What It Feels Like” – Jay-Z (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
“Back in Blood” – Lil Durk (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
“On Me (Remix)” – Megan The Stallion (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
“Lemonade (Remix)” – Roddy Ricch (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact Track
“Thought Vs Everybody” – Black Thought
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“We Win” – Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin
“Pain Away” – Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk
“What It Feels Like” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z
“12 Problems” – Rapsody