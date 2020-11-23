Cardi B Makes History At The 2020 American Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2019, Cardi B became the first solo female rapper to win the Best Rap Album award at the Grammys. Earlier this year, she became the first woman to win ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year award two years in a row. Last night, the Bronx-raised entertainer made history once again.
Cardi’s “WAP” single featuring Megan Thee Stallion was named Favorite Song – Rap/Hip Hop at the 2020 American Music Awards. This makes Cardi the first act to win that honor twice. “Bodak Yellow” took home the same award in 2018.
“Thank you guys soooo much. Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song. Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment. I’m so swollen,” tweeted Cardi on Sunday night.
Thank you guys soooo much .Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song .Also thanks for voting .Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist https://t.co/xIkG1eOunD so swollen 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/bUCEHtedcd
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 23, 2020
“WAP” won the AMA over DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” Compton’s Ricch did win Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for his debut studio LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.
Other 2020 American Music Award winners include Doja Cat (New Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B), The Weeknd (Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B; Favorite Song – Soul/R&B; Favorite Album – Soul/R&B), Juice WRLD (Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop), Nicki Minaj (Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop; Favorite Song – Latin).
Congrats to @iamcardib and @theestallion! They're taking home the #AMAs for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop! pic.twitter.com/KrNFyCozva
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
.@RoddyRicch is taking home an #AMAs win! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZQkflG1R9e
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
🏆🏆🏆 @theweeknd #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0pSMcaIQ6i
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Tonight we celebrate @DojaCat's FIRST-EVER #AMAs wins! Congrats! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/7UUeSpfOho
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
#AMAs Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip Hop goes to…@JuiceWorlddd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7QliEPZNS
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Congratulations to the one and only, @NICKIMINAJ! #AMAs 💕 pic.twitter.com/0BWIJbFbl7
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020