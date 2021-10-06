Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Rule The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Two Hip Hop queens were the big winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. New York City’s Cardi B and Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion won the most trophies.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both won three awards. Their global megasmash “WAP” was named Song Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration.

“Thank you so much BET! Shouts out to @theestallion, we had a great year and it’s gonna be even better next year!” tweeted Cardi B on Tuesday night. Megan The Stallion quote-tweeted Cardi and added, “Thank you BET and thank you for having me 💙💙💙 can’t wait to do it again 😛.”

“Thank you so much BET! shouts out to @theestallion, we had a great year and it’s gonna be even better next year!” https://t.co/25AqTHK0oO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 6, 2021

Thank you BET and thank you for having me 💙💙💙 can’t wait to do it again 😛 https://t.co/tKlJFbF4Zm — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 6, 2021

Tyler, The Creator took home two wins for Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Call Me If You Get Lost) and Best Live Performer. He was also presented the special “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” by LL Cool J.

Hip Hop icon Jay-Z was a double winner. The Roc Nation boss won Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Impact Track for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.” Roc Nation recording artist J. Cole was crowned Lyricist Of The Year.

Lil Baby won Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Lil Baby & Lil Durk won Best Duo/Group, Yung Bleu won Best New Hip Hop Artist, Saweetie won Hustler of the Year, and Missy Elliott won Video Director Of The Year.

BET bestowed “Hot in Herre” hitmaker Nelly with the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Nelly also performed a medley of his biggest hits along with So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, Texas rapper Paul Wall, and St. Lunatics member City Spud.

Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Latto, Tobe Nwigwe, and Isaiah Rashad were among the performers for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. 85 South podcasters Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean served as hosts.