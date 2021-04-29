Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion & Saweetie Nominated For Top Female Rap Artist At BBMAs

DaBaby, Drake, Pop Smoke, and others are up for Top Hot 100 Artist.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 pm ET. Either Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, or Saweetie will walk away with a trophy.

Those three women were nominated for Top Female Rap Artist at this year’s BBMAs. The winner will be based on fan interactions such as album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement.

So excited to announce this year's @BBMAs Top Rap Female Artist finalists! They are…⁠

🎤 Cardi B @iamcardib ⁠

🎤 Megan Thee Stallion @theestallion ⁠

🎤 Saweetie @saweetie ⁠

⁠

Don't miss the #BBMAs LIVE Sunday, May 23 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ivvj7NVdfq — Access (@accessonline) April 28, 2021

Billboard is determining the victor by analyzing chart information from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Cardi, Meg, and Saweetie all had successful runs over that time period.

Cardi topped the Hot 100 chart twice over the last year. “Up” climbed to #1 in March. That chart success was preceded by “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion leading the Hot 100 for four weeks in 2020.

Meg also scored another Hot 100 chart-topper last year when her “Savage” featuring Beyoncé became the most popular song in America. She also charted with hits like “Girls in the Hood,” “Body,” and “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby.

Saweetie’s 2020 and 2021 included the release of “Tap In,” “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko, and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. Cardi B has won Billboard Music Awards’ Top Female Rap Artist honor the last three years.

In addition, DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and the late Pop Smoke were nominated for Top Hot 100 Artist at the 2021 BBMAs. The Top Latin Male Artist nominees are Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

On Thursday, Billboard will reveal the remaining Billboard Music Awards finalists at 11 am ET. Post Malone dominated the 2020 ceremony by winning nine awards, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist.