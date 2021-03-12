Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion To Perform “WAP” Live For The First Time At 2021 Grammys?

(AllHipHop News)
“WAP” instantly broke the internet when the song arrived last August. Cardi B’s sex-positive single featuring Megan Thee Stallion had their fans dancing in the streets and caused conservatives to clutch their pearls.
All of the positive and negative reactions to “WAP” helped the track debut at #1 on the Hot 100 chart and spend another three nonconsecutive weeks at the summit. However, the two rappers have yet to perform the record live together.
From the top, make it drop, it’s Cardi B (@iamcardib) and Megan @theestallion taking the #GRAMMYs stage together!
Don’t miss their performance this Sunday, March 14 on @CBS during Music’s Biggest Night: https://t.co/KizPyLPXd1 ✨ pic.twitter.com/gsKTvxh03M
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 11, 2021
Could this weekend be the first time the world gets to see Cardi and Meg present a live performance of “WAP”? The Recording Academy announced both women will take the stage at the same time for the 2021 Grammy ceremony.
Sunday could end up being a big night for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston Hottie is up for four Grammys – Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Record of the Year for “Savage.”
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to air Sunday, March 14 at 8 pm ET on the CBS network. 24-time winner Beyoncé received the most nominations this year with nine. Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa each earned six nods.