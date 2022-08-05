Cardi B Mourns Her Friend Who Died In Tragic Accident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Five other cars were involved in the deadly accident.

Rapper Cardi B is mourning the loss of her friend and hairdresser, who died with his friend, a beloved salsa dancer.

The two, Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, were killed during an SUV crash when the vehicle ran up on a Manhattan sidewalk on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The men were both from the Inwood section of Manhattan.

The Grammy Award-winning artist posted a tribute to Adames on social media hours after the deadly Wednesday morning crash.

“Stupidness, negligence, I hope the worst to who committed this!” the superstar wrote. “Took someone sooo loved, full of life and just all around amazing leaving people destroy… RIP JOEL,” she wrote.

According to PIX11 News, Fernandez cut Adames’ hair earlier that evening. Afterward, the pair went out to get drinks. They then went to walk home around 4 a.m., when the freak accident happened.

A police report says a BMW was driving north on Sherman Avenue, ran a red light, and t-b#### a Subaru Forester SUV coming down the street from the opposite direction, smashing into each other at the West 207th Street intersection.

A surveillance camera captured the footage and showed that the accident damaged five cars in total. The impact from the hit pushed the SUV onto the sidewalk, which is how the two men were killed.

Others were also injured during the crash. Five people were hurt, with three people suffering severe injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.