Cardi B Offers $10,000 Reward For The Identity Of An Alleged Robber

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B is on the lookout for a specific individual. The New York City-raised entertainer asked her social media followers to help her identify someone online by putting up a five-figure reward.
“Anybody knows this man from New York? I’m looking for him… You tried it BUDDY!!! I’m giving TEN THOUSAND For any info on this man!” wrote Cardi in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post. The blurry photo showed an unknown white man.
After a Twitter user questioned if Cardi put a bounty on the person’s head, she responded, “I’m not putting a bounty just want some info [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] and if I did, this man put a gun on somebody’s head, rob them, and kept them hostage!”
The “WAP” hitmaker did make it clear in a tweet that she was not the victim of the alleged crimes, but it is not clear why Cardi was focused on the person in the picture. She later gave her fans instructions on how to relay information about the man.
On her IG Story, Cardi stated, “If you guys got any information on the lovely man that I posted, I can not see DMs, all of them, so just tag me in the pictures. Make sure your page is not private and tag me.”
I’m not putting a bounty just want some info ☺️and if I did this man put a gun on somebody’s head rob them,and kept them hostage ! https://t.co/QmnJ6qoUc3
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 28, 2021
Yes it wasn’t to me https://t.co/5riN1cTlKV
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 28, 2021
🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️I cant with ya https://t.co/rs1Qh9DTY6
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 28, 2021