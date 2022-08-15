Cardi B Offers Up A Home Remedy For Shiny Hair

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has revealed a beauty tip she swears by, along with some photographic proof of the home remedy’s effectiveness! Read more!

Cardi B has claimed she washes her hair in boiled onion water.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the “I Like It” hitmaker shared a photo of her natural tresses alongside a video of her styling her super shiny strands.

In the accompanying caption, Cardi revealed that she has recently started washing her brunette hair in the special solution again.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” the 29-year-old wrote. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Cardi didn’t share exactly how she makes the boiled onion water.

However, many fans were desperate to know more about the process.

“Red onions? White onions? Which onions????” one follower questioned, while another added: “And to think I only use onions to cook!”

Elsewhere, one of Cardi’s fans begged her to divulge all of her haircare secrets.

“Gone head and drop a hair care line Cardi! Or a hair book or sumn! C## the results is thereeeee,” they wrote.