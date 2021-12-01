Cardi B And Offset Get The Royal Treatment At One Of Manhattan’s Finest Restaurants

Cardi B and her husband offset received the celebrity treatment at one of Manhattan’s busiest restaurants!

Can we talk about celebrity privilege?

Holiday diners at one of Brooklyn’s coolest restaurants were rushed out of the seats so that rappers Cardi B and Offset and their party could chow down. But was it a problem?

Page Six reports that on Saturday night, the Brooklyn Chop House, a hot spot owned by Hip-Hop influencer Don Pooh responsible for raptress Foxy Brown, was popping.

Despite the new Omicron variant floating in the air, people were out dining and this restaurant was blessed to have not one seat in the joint open.

All of a sudden, word came to the hosting staff that the Bronx superstar and her Migos husband wanted to bring a group of friends in for dinner. Instead of turning away the uber fly dinner party, the hosts asked one group already seated to hurry themselves up to give room for the couple and their friends.

They even threw in some extras to sweeten the deal.

Someone there said, “[The other patrons], were on dessert, so [the restaurant] brought them over bottles of Cristal and free desserts to get them to vacate the area for Cardi.”

The guests didn’t mind. The news outlet reports that “They happily obliged once they got the bottles of Cristal.”

Hip-Hop royalty, Cardi and Offset, only waiting for about 15 minutes for a space to be secured for them.

Reports further share that they dropped about $1000 on the dinner and an additional $1000 on the tip.

One person shared, “There was a line out the door when they arrived and left. [Cardi] was very gracious, and really nice. She was very friendly to everyone. Everyone loved it.”

Seems like no harm no foul by the extra special treatment. In the end, everyone walked away happy.