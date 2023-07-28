Cardi B & Offset Debate The Existence Of Aliens

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I feel like that s### is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.”

A recent U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has garnered a lot of attention from the international press. The newsworthy event even has Hip Hop stars Cardi B and Offset publicly contemplating possible extraterrestrial life.

The main topic of discussion coming out of the House hearing centered around Retired Maj. David Grusch. He testified to Congress that the federal government has discovered “non-human” biologics from alleged UFO crash sites.

Offset and Cardi B joined forces again for their new single “Jealousy” which dropped today (July 28). While promoting the song during an Instagram Live session, the celebrity couple spoke about aliens and UFOs.

The “Jealousy” Rappers Have Different Opinions About Aliens Visiting Earth

“Do you think that aliens exist? I don’t think they do,” Cardi told her husband. Offset responded, “I think that aliens exist. I think they’ve been hiding s### from a n#### this whole time. I’ve been seeing UFOs. It’s live footage of them m############ too now.”

One witness at the “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” hearing stated sightings of UFOs, aka UAPs, in American air space are routine.

However, Cardi B remained skeptical about alien life forms visiting Earth. The Grammy winner questioned if ETs are capable of traveling to other planets, then why haven’t these super-intelligent beings dominated our world?

Cardi B Claims The Government Wants To Distract The Public

“[The aliens] probably don’t care about Earth,” Offset offered. “They probably got some big-ass s### going on. We’re probably some little peons to them. Then God is real, so at the end of the day, you don’t know what creatures or what’s out there.”

Cardi B eventually fired back, “I feel like that s### is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.” Offset then asked, “From what?” The 30-year-old Bronx, New York native jokingly replied, “From something!”

Offset’s “Jealousy” joins a list of collabs with his now-wife that includes other tracks like “Lick” from 2017, “MotorSport” from 2017, “Clout” from 2019, and “Type S###” from 2021. Cardi B privately married the Georgia-raised Migos member in September 2017.