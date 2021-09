Cardi B and Offset are the proud parents of a little baby boy!

Cardi B and Offset delivered their second child into the world over the weekend.

The superstar rap couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday (September 4) in New York.

Cardi confirmed the news on our Instagram to her 108 million followers, with a picture of her and Offset in the hospital cradling their new bundle of joy.

Cardi B revealed she was pregnant this past June, during a performance at the Bet Awards at the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles.

The married couple have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name as of press time.

Cardi and Offset already have a child together. Kulture was born on July 10th, 2018 in Atlanta Georgia.

Both kids have three half-siblings through Offset’s previous relationships with other women.