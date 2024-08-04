Cardi B Addresses Offset’s “Support” Reports Amidst Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B denied rumors of Offset’s lack of support amid their divorce and her pregnancy after a story was published with an unnamed source.

Cardi B has addressed rumors about her estranged husband, Offset, amid their impending divorce and her third pregnancy.

On Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist responded to a report by People magazine suggesting she filed for divorce because Offset was “more of a distraction than support.”

Cardi B took to Instagram to refute the allegations when the story started to gain traction.

“OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” Cardi commented on one such post.

Cardi B expressed her disbelief over the purported unnamed source, stating, “Never in my career, no matter what I went through, I had friends or family go to the media, sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine.”

She clarified her position regarding child support, saying, “Even with my filing, I’m not asking for child support. My claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

The former couple is expecting their third child together. They already share a six-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a two-year-old son, Wave.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy on August 1, just one day after initiating the divorce process from Offset, a member of the Hip-Hop group Migos.

Their relationship was marred by public breakups and reconciliations.

Cardi initially filed for divorce back in September 2020, only to retract that decision two months later.