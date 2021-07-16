Cardi B On “Wild Side” Verse: Normani’s Team Wanted It To Be Nastier

Normani made her musical comeback overnight when the R&B star dropped “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B. The single arrived with a Tanu Muino-directed music video.

“Treat me like a watch, bust me down. On the kitchen floor, right on that towel. It’s my dick and I want it now. Tell me how you want it. Put me on my back or my stomach. Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet,” raps Cardi B on the song.

Apparently, Cardi B recorded another verse for “Wild Side.” The Invasion of Privacy album creator took to Twitter to inform her 18.4 million followers about how the eventual sex-driven bars for the new track came together.

“Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier, sooo I was like alright… your wish is my command,” tweeted Cardi B on Friday morning. Over 5,000 Twitter users liked that tweet.

Normani’s name is currently the #1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States. “Wild Side” has already climbed into the Top 5 of the iTunes chart. The music video amassed 500,000 views in under five hours.

Previously, Normani dropped the duets “Love Lies” with Khalid, “Waves” with 6lack, “Dancing with a Stranger” with Sam Smith, and “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion. In 2019, the former Fifth Harmony singer broke the internet with the solo record “Motivation.”

Cardi B has collaborations such as “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars, “Clout” with Offset, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Type S###” with Migos. She has five total Number Ones on the Hot 100 chart.