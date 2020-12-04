Cardi B Planning Kid Life Coach For Baby Kulture Over Trolls

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B is determined to ensure her daughter learns all about racial injustice so she understands “how the world really is.”
The New York native shares two-year-old Kulture with her husband Offset, and although the youngster leads a privileged lifestyle because of her parents’ wealth, the “WAP” hitmaker wants to make it clear that being rich won’t keep her safe from trouble.
She told Billboard magazine: “My daughter came out of my p#### rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived.
“This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool (growing up)… I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”
“Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous,” Cardi continued. “I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.'”
Another big concern for Cardi is what will happen when Kulture is old enough to read negative comments about her family online.
“I’m a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to control it,” she said.
“I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing. I always want her to know that she’s beautiful.”
Cardi added, “She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always.
“Don’t let one comment break you and make you feel like you’re not that girl. You that girl.”