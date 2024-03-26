Cardi B Plans To Sue LAPD After Guns & Drugs Search: ”They Had Me Getting Butt-Naked Outside” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said the LAPD was “tough on me” after pulling her over on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl and gun possession.

Cardi B is threatening the LAPD with a lawsuit claiming cops attempted to arrest her for gun possession and drug trafficking.

The “Enough” hitmaker recalled the experience during an Instagram Live Monday (March 25). According to Cardi B, she was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday (March 24) in a three-hour ordeal.

“They thought I had I was trafficking fentanyl and they thought I had a gun in the car, so they stopped me,” Cardi B explained.

After explaining she was “freaking out” at “all the helicopters,” buzzing overhead, Cardi B continued, threatening the LAPD with a lawsuit.

“They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S### was crazy. It was deadass a movie. I’m about to sue the LAPD” Cardi added. “I told them like, ‘yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some s###? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s### like that.'”

Cardi B said she believed “one of my opps,” reported her to the LAPD leading to the search. However, despite her celebrity status, cops at the scene did not recognize her.

“They didn’t believe me,” she said. “It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s###, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f###### know. I been going through a lot lately.”