Cardi B Pleads With Judge To Drop Autograph Assault Lawsuit

Cardi B claims an autographed seeker set her up for a lawsuit and she’s asking a judge to dismiss the entire case.

Cardi B has urged a judge to dismiss an autograph seeker’s assault lawsuit against her, insisting he instigated the alleged attack.

According to documents obtained, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker claims Giovanni Arnold can be heard on video verbally attacking her and her husband Offset, after unsuccessfully and aggressively trying to get her autograph following a Met Gala after-party in 2018.

According to Cardi, Arnold can be heard shouting: “Please beat me up. I’ll take all of your money.”

In his lawsuit, Arnold alleged three of Cardi’s security guards obliged and beat him up, but she counters the unnamed assailants did not work for her and she didn’t instruct them to beat up anyone.

She also pokes fun at her accuser’s claims she was a threat to him, explaining she was seven months pregnant at the time.