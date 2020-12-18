Cardi B Presents New ‘Cardi Tries’ Reality Show On Facebook

(AllHipHop News)
The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down Cardi B from making money moves. Her global smash single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion became a cultural phenomenon. Plus, the former Love & Hip Hop cast member built business relationships with Balenciaga and Reebok.
This week, Cardi revealed that she has also been filming a new series titled Cardi Tries. The eight-episode reality show presents the Grammy-winning rapper attempting to do different activities and professions such as stunt car racing, making sushi, and teaching kindergarten.
“Even if you had a good year when it comes to money, a job, or if you had a baby, there was just a lot of sadness to see people dying with coronavirus. Seeing a lot [of] people sick and seeing a lot [of] people losing they jobs. [And] a lot of artists getting their lives taken from them. I just want this show to bring a little bit of happiness and good humor to everybody,” Cardi told BET.
The first episode, which premiered on the entertainer’s Facebook page, featured legendary actress/choreographer Debbie Allen giving Cardi dance lessons. “Cardi Tries Ballet” has already garnered more than 1.7 million views, 181,000 reactions, and 18,000 comments on the platform.
“Get ready yall! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing, and basketball to name a few. Check it out every Thursday on @messenger and @instagram video chat #WatchTogether!” tweeted Cardi on Thursday. She later revealed her ballet class with Allen actually inspired one of the poses for her Billboard 2020 Women of the Year Award photos.
New installments of Cardi Tries will premiere each Thursday. Viewers can watch the program via Facebook Messenger’s Watch Together feature which is now available on Messenger, Messenger Rooms, and Instagram. Cardi B’s husband, Offset, as well as Fast & Furious franchise star Michelle Rodriguez and Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, will make appearances on the show.
It’s this one! 😂Fun fact :Debbie Allen inspired this post ……you guys will find out how soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/V76o8Q2pAf
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 2, 2020
Get ready yall! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few. Check it out every Thursday on @messenger and @instagram video chat #WatchTogether! #CardiTries pic.twitter.com/U8PVjMHeSQ
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020
I just want to thank you cause after my episode with you I got inspired to take this https://t.co/IJkbAU1Gjo of my favorite pictures of all https://t.co/NTVtWvYPzK are the best ! https://t.co/Hk4S4b0AIl pic.twitter.com/zD1uExLPM1
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020