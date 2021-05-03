Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s Cover Of “Be Careful”

The R&B vocalist went viral for her rendition of the 3x-Platinum record.

Back in 2018, Cardi B dropped “Be Careful” as the third single off her grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album. Three years later, the song is spreading across the internet again thanks to a cover by Chloe Bailey.

One half of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle recently posted her version of “Be Careful” on Twitter. Chloe’s video has amassed more than 2.2 million views, 43,000 retweets, and 183,000 likes on the platform.

Over on Instagram, the same clip garnered an additional 2.7 million views and more than 550,000 likes. Chloe’s vocal performance eventually reached Cardi B, and the New York City-raised rapper responded on Twitter.

“This is soo beautiful, got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard… You see this how I thought I sounded on the track 😩😩,” wrote Cardi in a quote-tweet. Chloe later replied, “You BODIED this, thank you for this song 😭🥰☺️☺️.”

you BODIED this, thank you for this song 😭🥰☺️☺️ — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) May 2, 2021

“Be Careful” is one of Cardi B’s most recognizable hits. It peaked at #11 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and earned 3x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The track also received a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Cardi B lost in that category to Anderson Paak’s “Bubblin'” as well as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake’s “King’s Dead.”

Chloe x Halle have several Grammy nominations to their name too. The Georgia-bred sisters secured a Best Urban Contemporary Album nod for 2018’s The Kids Are Alright. That same year also saw the siblings nominated for Best New Artist.

Additionally, the Recording Academy picked Chloe x Halle for two nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Award ceremony held in March. Their second studio LP, Ungodly Hour, competed in the Best Progressive R&B Album section. “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” was up for Best Traditional R&B Performance.