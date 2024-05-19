Cardi B Reacts To Impact Of Her & Keith Lee’s Instant Noodle TikTok Review

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is honestly a great food reviewer, so this isn’t that much of a surprise.

Cardi B could be considering making a venture into the food influencing industry based on the impact of a video she did with popular food reviewer Keith Lee.

On Saturday (May 18), Cardi B appeared to come to terms with the scope of how powerful her reach on social media is after discovering a report about it on Twitter (X). In a quoted reply to a report published by Fortune Magazine, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper reacted to news that the TikTok video she and Keith Lee created earlier this year led to a major shift in stocks in Korean markets.

According to the report, the stocks of the manufacturer responsible for the Buldak spicy instant noodles the pair taste-tested in the video experienced a 30 percent jump in the months following the release of the TikTok video.

“wow …I need to stop trying stuff for free,” Cardi wrote.

Cardi B’s reaction to the news is certainly a reasonable one, considering the impressions of her food review videos outline what could prove to be a lucrative opportunity for her. The video she and Lee released reviewing the spicy noodles attracted well over 3.9 million likes in addition to more than 34 million views on TikTok.

A similar video of the pair reviewing Los Angeles Smashburger chain Easy Street Burgers garnered more than 14 million views. A solo video she recorded of herself trying the fabled about delicacy, the Balut egg, snatched up more than 35 million views as well.

Check out the original video below.