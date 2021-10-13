Cardi B Reacts To Offset Buying Her A Mansion In The Dominican Republic

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar celebrated her 29th birthday in grand fashion this week. The “WAP” hitmaker invited a who’s who of celebrities to a Dancehall-themed party at the LA River Studios.
Plus, Cardi B’s husband, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, surprised his spouse with a special gift. The Migos rapper revealed he purchased his wife a six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion in the Dominican Republic.
Offset presented the house via a video presentation that played at the birthday celebration. Yesterday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the new residence located in her father’s ancestral home country.
Cardi B wrote:
My love
For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.
Well, I was wrong 🥳. I just can’t believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.
I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈@iamcardib Instagram