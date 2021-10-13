Cardi B Reacts To Offset Buying Her A Mansion In The Dominican Republic

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar celebrated her 29th birthday in grand fashion this week. The “WAP” hitmaker invited a who’s who of celebrities to a Dancehall-themed party at the LA River Studios.

Plus, Cardi B’s husband, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, surprised his spouse with a special gift. The Migos rapper revealed he purchased his wife a six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion in the Dominican Republic.

Offset presented the house via a video presentation that played at the birthday celebration. Yesterday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the new residence located in her father’s ancestral home country.

Cardi B wrote: