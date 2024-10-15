Cardi B Reveals How Her Stripper Past Came In Handy For Her Birthday Celebration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out who “Camilla” is to Cardi B in this hilarious story about her recent birthday celebration.

Cardi B, formerly known as Camilla, revealed to her Twitter followers that her past experience as an exotic dancer played a role in her recent lavish birthday celebration.

On Monday (October 14), Cardi explained to her 35 million-plus Twitter followers how a wardrobe malfunction led to her revisiting her former place of employment ahead of her birthday party in New York commemorating her 32nd birthday.

According to the “WAP” rapper, the “thotty” dress that she had intended to pop out in for her birthday shindig ended up being a little too risqué. However, rather than allowing the designer mishap affect her plant to party the night away, she revealed that she fell back on her humble beginnings as a stripper to save the day in a timely manner.

“So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric…,” Cardi B wrote in part in the tweet.

“So I got my a## in a truck and went to Staten Dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night…,” she added.

As she continued, Cardi reflected on her experience revisiting the gentleman’s club she once worked at while pursuing her rap career, and touched on the love she received from he former co-workers — who apparently still affectionately refer to her by her dancer stage name.

“I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B,” she wrote. “They still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [crying laughing emojis]).”

With the tweet attracting over four million views, and counting, it seems clear that the little black dress, featuring a sheer, chiffon-like fabric waistline and plunging cleavage cut, was a hit with among her followers. The party itself also seemed to be a hit and attracted a number of appearances and performances from up-and-coming artists such Scar Lip, Fendi Da Rapper, Cash Cobain, Lola Brooke and more.

Check out the post with the recap of Cardi’s birthday bash below.