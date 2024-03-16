Cardi B Reveals Why Her Remix Of Ice Spice’s “Munch” Never Dropped

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B recorded a verse for a remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch” but decided to shelve it.

Cardi B explained why she refused to release her remix of Ice Spice’s breakthrough song “Munch” during an appearance on 360 with Speedy Morman. The hitmaker disliked her verse and worried it would ruin Ice Spice’s popular track.

“I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound,” she admitted. “I love the record. I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look. I just feel like, ‘Oh my God … They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.’”

Morman mentioned Cardi B’s collaboration “Shake It” with Kay Flock and Dougie B as proof she can sound good on a drill beat. But Cardi B said she felt much more comfortable rapping on “Shake It” than she did on “Munch.”

“That was a little bit more my speed because it was a little bit more aggressive,” she noted. “I’m really good at being more aggressive than being more sexy. I feel like I’m better off being aggressive than being sexy. So, I just felt like it was not giving. Like I didn’t even want to do this. I don’t even want to do this to this girl. The record is already great. I don’t want to f### it up. I just hated my verse. I hated my verse.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is embarrassing . I can’t catch the beat for s###.’ I could catch the beat, but I was like—doing drill music is not as easy as people think it is.”

Cardi B released a new single titled “Enough (Miami)” on Friday (March 15). The song arrived ahead of her long-awaited sophomore album, which is due out later this year.

Watch her “Enough (Miami)” video below.