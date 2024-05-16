Cardi B Says She Refuses To Vote For Joe Biden Or Donald Trump In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020. Years later, the rapper declared she’s not voting for anyone in the 2024 presidential election.

Cardi B insisted she won’t vote in the 2024 presidential election. The Atlantic Records artist bluntly rejected President Joe Biden and Donald Trump as candidates in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I don’t f### with both of y’all n#####,” she said of Biden and Trump.

Cardi B famously interviewed and endorsed Biden after initially supporting Bernie Sanders in 2020. Biden’s presidency left the Grammy Award winner with “layers and layers of disappointment.”

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f###### thing.”

Cardi B spoke on the devastating violence in Gaza despite concerns about getting “blackballed.” More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel waged war on Hamas in October 2023.

“[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s### for a very long time,” she said. “There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

The war in Gaza will likely be discussed in the upcoming debates between Biden and Trump. The current president and his predecessor agreed to participate in two debates before this year’s election. The first debate, hosted by CNN, will be held on June 27. The second debate is scheduled to air on ABC on September 10.

Biden and Trump reached an agreement that essentially sidelined the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. The organization has been responsible for arranging the presidential debates since 1988.