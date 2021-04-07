Cardi B Says Racist Businessmen Undervalue Her 

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B has warned cheapskate bosses not to offer her deals that don’t cover her true worth because she knows when she’s being cheated.
The “WAP” hitmaker insists she’s a savvy businesswoman who has a keen radar for when she is being taken advantage of, and won’t let that happen.
“Sometimes I feel like a company might see, you know, a girl like me – a colored girl like me… from the ’hood and s###, and they might be like, ‘Oh, we could offer her a $2 million advance’,” Cardi said in an interview. “And the company is gonna make out of you, probably f###### $50 million, $100 million. And you settle for $2 million because they think that you’re so thirsty for that money that they just gonna give you the $2 million.”
And she insists racism is still a big problem at the top in America because white “influencers” are offered the best deals.
“I hate making everything about race because race do exist, race is real…,” Cardi adds. “Sometimes you do see that race really matters and s###, because I’ve been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me – Caucasian influencers – and they’re getting paid big money.
“I’m a whole artist. And there is other artists that I know how much they’re getting paid. I’ve been doing my research now, heavy. And it’s like, ‘Damn, m############ is getting ripped the f### off’.’ And that’s why I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna get everything that I deserve’.
“I feel like I’ve been on deals before that like, yeah, I got paid, but I feel like I deserved more. And I made sure this year that I get everything I deserve. Not just on music deals but on everything.”