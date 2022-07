Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B. flaunted her curvy body on social media, and sent her fans into a frenzy! Take a look!

Rap star Cardi B. celebrated her return to Norway with an epic twerking session on social media.

Cardi B may want surgery to get rid of a little baby fat, but her followers think she looks fine.

The rapper sent her followers wild when she showed off her epic curves and ample assets in a skin-tight, sequined, sheer outfit as she mouthed lyrics to her latest song, “Hot S###,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

“IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway!!!!! United Kingdom see you TOMORROW!!,” the Bronx-bred rapper captioned her post.

Cardi was one of the headlining acts at The Stavern Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The rapper performed on the first night of the concert tonight (July 7th), while artists like The Kid LAROI, Major Lazer Astrid S, and others are also tapped to perform during The Stavern Festival, which takes place July 7th- 9th at the Larvik Golf Arena.

The last time Cardi B was in Norway was in 2019 when she performed at the Kadetten Festival.

The crowd in Norway went nuts for the rapper and chanted her name incessantly as she performed songs like “Drip,” “Clout,” “Lick,” and other hits from her catalog.

Cardi B is heading to the UK for a performance at the 2022 Wireless Festival.

Cardi B is tapped to perform on Friday, July 8th and 9th. Her rival Nicki Minaj is also on the bill, but she’s due to hit the stage on Sunday, July 10th.