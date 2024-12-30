Cardi B & Offset’s Broken Marriage Leaves “WAP” Rapper Sour Over Atlanta Living

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is apparently over living in Atlanta and ready to ditch her massive home she once lived in with her estranged husband, Offset. On Sunday (December 29), the outspoken rapper shared a pair of tweets indicating she was ready to move back to her home state—New York.

“My casa,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the sprawling mansion. “I don’t want it nomore tho.” When a fan was asked why, she replied, “I don’t like living in Atlanta…I actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY.”

My casa ❤️…..I don’t want it nomore tho https://t.co/7iWoUCguzS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2024

I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY https://t.co/p4s6MhNBGX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2024

Par for the course, fans of Cardi B were entertained by the comments and had a few suggestions for what she should do with the home.

“Start a program for women who’ve been through Domestic Violence and let them stay there(you could charge a small fee like $100-$150/mo for rent once they get a job until they get back on their feet) then they could get back into society and leave your place,” one person wrote, while another said, “Cardi, turn it into a mixed use development with multi-family housing in a walkable neighborhood.”

Others jokingly offered to buy the multi-million-dollar home, writing, “I’m interested in buying, I need a headquarters for my empire. Message me for details!”

Cardi B moved to Atlanta in 2017. After marrying rapper Offset from the Migos in September 2017, she relocated to his home city to start their life together. As anyone remotely paying attention knows, their relationship has been plagued by infidelity rumors and, more recently, fighting online.

In September 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after nearly three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she emphasized her desire for peace and independence, stating she was tired of the ongoing drama and rumors of infidelity surrounding Offset.

The divorce filing surprised fans, as the couple had been a cultural fixture, often sharing their love story in the spotlight. Cardi, however, clarified that the decision was not made lightly and was motivated by a need for clarity and a healthier environment for their children.

Cardi filed for divorce once again earlier this year. It has yet to be finalized.