Cardi B Snaps On Trolls Questioning Her Parenting Style

Cardi B has defended her decision not to let her two-year-old daughter listen to her controversial 2020 hit “WAP.”
Trolls aimed at the rapper after a video of her turning off the raunchy track as Kulture entered the room went viral over the weekend.
Some suggested there was a double standard at play and Cardi should not have released the track she recorded with Megan Thee Stallion if she wasn’t comfortable putting it on around the house.
Cardi B took to social media on Monday to fire back at critics and defend her parenting choices.
Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A
The former erotic dancer added: “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop p####, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop makin this a debate. (It’s) pretty much common sense.”
