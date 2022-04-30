Cardi B Takes A Stab At Country Music With Black CMT Award Winner Jimmy Allen

Cardi B linked with Black country singer Jimmy Allen to present a remix of her 2020 hit, “Money,” with that classic southern flare.

Rapper Cardi B proved her music can translate to multiple audiences worldwide.

The Bronx beauty has recently tapped a new country fanbase — the one she is becoming fully immersed in as an Atlanta resident.

The GRAMMY winner linked with African American country singer Jimmy Allen to present a remix of her 2020 hit, “Money,” with that classic southern flare.

Entertainment Tonight debuted the video with the two collaborating artists, miraculously blending both genres in a surprise performance in a Western-style saloon in Los Angeles for her show “Cardi Tries.”

According to Cardi B, this was her first pop-up performance since 2019, and she saved the experience memorable for her series. On it, the rapper learns how to line dance and ride a mechanical bull with her celebrity sidekick.

As the two end the episode, they give the fans the big pay-off, the mashup of that club banger, where Allen is playing the guitar, and Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, belts out her verses in country-girl twang.

This is not the first time Jimmie Allen has mixed genres, bringing people from Urban over to his world. The Delaware native recently performed on the CMT Music Award 2022 and incorporated Monica into his performance of “Pray” with Little Big Town.

This is a start change from her previous episode with comedian Affion Crockett.

The two went camping and learned how to survive in the wilderness, including finding shelter and even purifying water using a sock.

“Cardi Tries” can be seen on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch.