Cardi B Is Taking Over NYC Subway System “Move It Bucko!”

Cardi B turned the NYC subway into her personal promo tour while dropping a platinum album and cracking jokes over the loudspeakers.

Cardi B is taking over the New York City subway and the Billboard charts in one wild week, proving she truly runs her city and your playlist.

The Bronx-bred rap queen is now the unexpected but totally perfect voice of the MTA’s subway public service announcements, throwing out hilarious one-liners like “steps are for stepping, not sitting. Move it, Bucko!” and “these trains don’t move without you, so make sure you pay that fare and keep it real.”

That voice you hear telling you to stop subway surfing and “ride safe, keep it cute and keep it moving” is none other than Cardi herself.

The MTA linked up with her to bring some energy to those dull station speakers and the rollout is already making noise online. The video drop of her announcements had people cracking up and actually paying attention, with over 12,000 likes.

This entire subway takeover is tied to the rollout of her second album, Am I The Drama?, which already hit platinum status on its first day, according to Billboard and has clocked over 100 million streams.

She made headlines selling CDs on the streets and on the train, as if it were 2005. In one promo clip, she joked that her label slashed her budget to $50 after a music video shoot, so she had to hustle her own records underground — literally.

Now she’s everywhere — in your headphones, on your commute, and soon on stage. Her Little Miss Drama Tour is already booked for Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center next spring.

No word on how long the MTA partnership will last, but let’s be real — Cardi B yelling “Move it, Bucko!” might be the only thing that gets New Yorkers to actually move.



