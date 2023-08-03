Up And Stuck: Cardi B Lets Tampon String Dangle During Vegas Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bronx bombshell didn’t let anything stop her from giving her fans a show.

Cardi B accidentally let people know she had a visit from her friend “Aunt Flo.”

During a recent performance during her Las Vegas stay, the Grammy Award-winner decided to perform without any underwear on. Normally, that is something that would get the crowd “oooing” and “aaahing.” However, this time, the crowd didn’t get just a peek of her lady parts, but also a glimpse at a tiny little string from the end of her tampon.

A concertgoer who was filming the performance captured the moment on her phone. Outfitted in a long blonde wig and a tiny yellow-fringe dress, the rapper danced and gyrated over to the edge and let it all hang out … literally.

The audience member filmed the performance and it eventually landed on Twitter aka X.

One person captioned the video, “FOOTAGE OF CARDI BEING A GREAT ROLE MODEL AS A MOTHER LETTING HER TAMPON STRING HANG IN FRONT OF THE CROWD AS SHE DANCES IN LAS VEGAS WITH NO PANTIES ON.”

The performance, which was at Drai’s nightclub, made headlines over the weekend for a very different reason.

AllHipHop.com reported that the rapper threw a microphone at the DJ during her performance. It appeared she did so in response to the DJ repeatedly cutting off her music during the set.